Dolores M. Jensen, 91, passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, surrounded by her loving children and grandchildren. She was born Dec. 2, 1928.

Dolores was the youngest and last surviving child of her 11 brothers and sisters. She cared for all those around her with such empathy and compassion. She was the strength when needed, the support that allowed us to fly high, and the open ear to always listen. She helped us to see life with laughter and joy, while always keeping the Lord as her guiding light. So much to so many, her love will be remembered by all. We hold her close within our hearts and there she will remain, to walk and guide us through our lives, until we meet again.

She is survived by her children, Steve (Mary), Lynn Marie, Gary (Cindy), Donna (Steve Bush), Robert, Don, Darlene (Bob) Von Arx, Karen (Shawn) Bergeman; grandchildren, David, Sarah (Chris) Willger, Adam (Liesl) Long, Amy (Matt) Reiter, Kara (Nate Schultz), Jennifer, Michael Scherlin, Cole, Breanna (Joe) Konzen, Brooke Bergeman, Bailey Bergeman, Jordan Hermes; and six great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Donovan; and daughter, Jane Marie.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at St. Olaf Catholic Church, with Father James Kurzynski officiating. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. today, Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 First Ave., Eau Claire. Burial will take place in Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Eau Claire.

Memorials preferred to St. Olaf Catholic Church, 3220 Monroe St., Eau Claire, WI 54703; or Bolton Refuge House, 807 S. Farwell St., Eau Claire, WI 54701.

