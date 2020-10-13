Dolores Mildred Bresina

Dolores Mildred Bresina, 97, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at the Rutledge Home in Chippewa Falls.

She was born April 11, 1923, in Bloomer, to John and Christina (Borofka) Pecha, the seventh of eight children.

Dolores married Henry "Hank" Bernard Bresina Aug. 14, 1943, at St. John's Catholic Church in Cooks Valley. They celebrated 45 years together before his death in 1988. The two owned Bresina's Bar and Dancehall in Tilden, for 23 years. In 1969, the family moved to Chippewa Falls and took over Midget Grocery on the West Hill. She later stayed busy working in housekeeping, for the Chippewa Falls Public schools.

Dolores was a member of St. Peter's Church. Dolores was humble and modest. She had tremendous faith in God; she tickled the rosary beads often. In her younger years, she volunteered countless hours at St. Peter's and St. Charles parishes.

She was an excellent cook, often feeding a large crowd. Her creative gifts of embroidery, crocheting, and sewing, will be treasured forever. Everyone adored her sticky buns and apple pie.

She took great pride in her family. Dolores's love for her children, grandchildren, great and great-great-grandchildren, showed on her face each time one of their names was mentioned. She lived by the rule "If you can't say something nice, don't say anything at all."

She is survived by three sons, Ronald (Betty), Jerry (Andrea), Bernie (Tami) Bresina; and two daughters, Louanne (Leon) Baier and Lauri (David) See; by 15 grandchildren, Kim (Mike) Behnke, Kris Krause, Todd (Jodi) Bresina, Debbie (Todd) Schemenauer, Randy (Debbie) and Rick (Rose) Baier, Corey (Tracy) Bresina, Sarah (Kevin) Wilson, Drew (Kacy), Austin (Grant Rhodes), and Josh Bresina, Audralynn (David) Leonhard, Codie (Cassie Daggett), Mitchell (Abby Hanlon), and Evin (Andra Chumas) See; and by 28 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Dolores is preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her brothers, Joe, Gilbert, Roy, Frank, and Archie Pecha; and sisters, Freida Swartz and Alvina Zwiefelhofer. She is the last of her siblings to pass.

Funeral services will be at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at St. Peter's Church in Tilden. The Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Dolores will be laid to rest at St. Peter's Cemetery, next to her husband, Hank, once again. Their love produced a clan of over 70!

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of services at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at St. Peter's Church in Tilden.

Social distancing and face coverings are required.

Her family would like to thank the Rutledge Home staff for their tender care of our blessed mother, over the last seven years and the St. Joseph's hospice team for easing her last days.

The world needs more people like Dolores Bresina. We could all honor her memory by being led by faith and showing kindness toward one another. In lieu of flowers, any monetary donations will be put towards a picnic table in Dolores' name in Irvine Park.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.