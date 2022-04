Don L. Burghardt

Don L. Burghardt, 89, of Chippewa Falls, died Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at home surrounded by family and friends, while under the care of St. Croix Hospice.

A funeral service and celebration of Don's life will be held at a later date.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.

