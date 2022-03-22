Menu
The Chippewa Herald
Donald P. Frenette
1929 - 2022
BORN
1929
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
PEDERSON-VOLKER FUNERAL CHAPEL LLC - CHIPPEWA FALLS
44 E COLUMBIA ST
Chippewa Falls, WI
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 26 2022
10:30a.m.
PEDERSON-VOLKER FUNERAL CHAPEL LLC - CHIPPEWA FALLS
Donald P. Frenette

CHIPPEWA FALLS - Donald P. Frenette, 92, of Chippewa Falls, died Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Chippewa Manor while under the care of Heartland Hospice.

He was born November 26, 1929, to Felix and Ruth (Campbell) Frenette.

Don graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1947 and served in the US Navy and Navy Reserve.

On December 30, 1950, he married the love of his life, Norma Olson, at Central Lutheran Church. They resided in Chippewa Falls and together raised five children.

Don was a self-starting entrepreneur who dedicated his life to his family and the community of Chippewa Falls through business ventures and his involvement with local organizations. He may be most remembered for owning and operating the local Dairy Queen, being part owner and manager of the Northern Wisconsin State Fair, and owner of The Flame Motel and Supper Club, which he retired from in 1995.

He was active in many community organization including the Jaycees, Rotary Club, Elks Club, and PTA.

Working hard and supporting his community was Don's passion, but his leisure time was most enjoyed spending time with his family at holiday gatherings, going on trips, and attending events for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Don is survived by his children: Richard "Rick" (Lynette) of Eau Claire, Julie (Paul) Nelson of Chippewa Falls, Jenifer (David) Dunn, of Eau Claire; daughters-in-law: Patti and Becky Frenette, both of Chippewa Falls; 11 grandchildren: Shannon (Brad) Beaumont, Joshua Frenette, Jason (Selena) Frenette, Jessica Henry, Andrew (Nicole) Nelson, Michael Nelson, Emily Nelson (Brett Hollywood), Kyle (Rose) Frenette, Daniel (Angela) Frenette, Carter Dunn, and Abigail Dunn; 10 great-grandchildren: Sebastien, Riley, Madison, Charlotte, Waylon, Braxton, Griffin, Nora, Molly, Arthur, with two more on the way; and sister-in-law, Joanne Olson.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma in 2018; and sons: Paul in 2020 and Dean in 2021.

A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel with Rev. Aaron Sturgis officiating. Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery with Military Honors conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.

Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m., Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Pinky Swear Foundation in support of childhood cancer at www.pinkyswear.org or the Epilepsy Foundation, 1812 Brackett Ave. #5, Eau Claire, WI 54701.

The service will be livestreamed and available to view at https://www.pedersonvolker.com/obituary/Donald-Frenette

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.

Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.



Published by The Chippewa Herald on Mar. 22, 2022.
