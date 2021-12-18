Menu
Donald T. Tietz
FUNERAL HOME
Washburn-McReavy Funeral Chapels - Eden Prairie
7625 Mitchell Road
Eden Prairie, MN

Donald T. Tietz

Donald T. Tietz, age 91, of Bloomington passed away December 15, 2021. Preceded in death by wife, Anita and son, Gregg. Survived by son, Michael (Leah); grandchildren: Nadine, Natalie, Kiel and Lauren.

Memorial service will be Friday, January 14, 2022, 11:00 AM with visitation one hour prior at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 13600 Technology Drive, Eden Prairie, MN 55344. Visitation also Thursday, January 13, 2021 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at:www.washburn-mcreavy.com.

Eden Prairie Chapel 952-975-0400, 7625 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie, MN.


Published by The Chippewa Herald on Dec. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
www.washburn-mcreavy.com
MN
Jan
14
Visitation
10:00a.m.
St. Andrew Lutheran Church
13600 Technology Drive, Eden Prairie, MN
Jan
14
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
St. Andrew Lutheran Church
13600 Technology Drive, Eden Prairie, MN
Funeral services provided by:
Washburn-McReavy Funeral Chapels - Eden Prairie
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Fred and Bev Melms
January 10, 2022
Bill and Rachelle Melms
January 10, 2022
We have many fond memories of a good friend, well respected by all.
Dave and Carol Anderson
Friend
December 23, 2021
I will make the nutmeg log cookies You and Anita made With love & have it with a baby coke in your memory. As my dad would say; Shalom
Kathy
December 22, 2021
Sympathy to all the faimly and friends Don will be greatly missed a true gentleman
Jeff Woynich
Friend
December 19, 2021
