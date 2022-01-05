Doris M. Gehweiler

Born to eternal life on December 30, 2021 at the age of 101 in Cedarburg. Visitation will be held at Mueller Funeral Home in Cedarburg, on Friday January 7, 2022 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, January 10, 2022, 10:30 AM at Notre Dame Catholic Church, in Chippewa Falls, followed by the burial at Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials of your choice are appreciated.

Doris was born on November 17, 1920 in Chippewa Falls to William and Corrine Schmidt. She graduated from McDonell Memorial High School in Chippewa Falls, class of 1939. She married Edward Gehweiler, her husband of 67 years, on March 10, 1944 at Minter Field in California. Their marriage was blessed with two daughters and four sons.Doris was a courageous woman who traveled on her own from her home in Chippewa Falls to California during WWII to marry Edward. She also traveled alone with two babies to join him with the Occupation Forces in Germany after the war. They returned to Chippewa Falls for a few years, and then moved to Whitefish Bay where they raised a growing family.

Doris was a skilled seamstress and needle worker. She made beautiful clothes for herself and her daughters, worked intricate cross-stitch, and knitted numerous baby hats for newborns at Saint Mary's Ozaukee Hospital. She was an excellent cook who loved trying new recipes, as well as family favorites, and entertaining friends at dinners. For many years she hosted weekly Sunday dinners for her children, their spouses, and her grandchildren. She loved reading, entertaining family and friends, and spending family vacations in Chippewa Falls. For many years the entire extended family vacationed together at the Mallard Resort in Chippewa making beautiful memories and keeping her hometown a part of their lives. Doris knew how to celebrate small things and make them special moments.

Doris was preceded in death by her husband, her Father, Mother and her sister Betty Ann.

She is survived by her children: Diane (Vic) Kozlowski, Patricia (Keith) Tietyen, William (Jill, deceased), Richard (Nancy), Robert (Amy) and Grant (Susan Karpfinger). Further survived by13 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, many other relatives and friends.

Doris will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She will be at our side when we use her recipes and will laugh with us when we are together, because she will live in our hearts and our memories.