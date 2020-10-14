Doris H. Wagner

CHIPPEWA FALLS/HOLCOMBE -- Doris H. Wagner, 72, of Chippewa Falls and formerly of Holcombe passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Lake Hallie Memory Care.

Doris was born June 28, 1948, to Richard and Florella (Hakes) Wagner. She was born and raised in the town of Ruby. Doris graduated from Holcombe High School in 1966, following high school she moved to Milwaukee and worked for Oyster and her last employment was at Johnson Controls, where she retired. Following retirement she moved to Chippewa Falls, where she resided at Lake Hallie Memory Care until the time of her death.

Doris loved spending time with family, friends and always greeted you with a smile and left with a hug. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Doris is survived by her sister, Joyce Birch of Boyd; many nieces and nephews; great and great-great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Florella Wagner; sister, Caroline; brother, Carl; great-nephews, Andy Munroe, Rick Audorff and Sean Audorff.

A prayer service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Borton-Leiser Funeral Home in Cornell, with Pastor Greg Sima officiating. Interment will be in the Holcombe Cemetery following the service. A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home.

Due to the health and safety for everyone who may be attending the service, social distancing, minimal contact and face coverings are mandatory.

