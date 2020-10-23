Dorothy Kroeplin

Dorothy Kroeplin, 95, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Dorothy was born Sept. 29, 1925, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Mary and Jacob Hadala.

Dorothy married Henry Kroeplin at St. Lawrence Rectory, in Cleveland. They moved to a farm in rural Stanley, after two years of living in Cleveland. Dorothy worked at various jobs, lastly at the Northern Colony in Chippewa, and she enjoyed many things, including reading, fishing, gardening, traveling, and general farm work. She was known by many for her beautiful flower gardens. Dorothy and Henry enjoyed traveling after retirement, visiting Australia, New Zealand, Hawaii, Alaska, Germany, and many places throughout the U.S. She also took many cruises to the Caribbean, with a trip through the Panama Canal locks.

Dorothy is survived by three children, Thomas (Sherry) Kroeplin of Minocqua, Wis., Timothy (Cindy) Kroeplin of Stanley, and Margaret (David) Arce of Grayslake, Ill. She is further survived by her brother-in-law, John Wade; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband, Henry; her daughter, Mary Mc Cloy; her son-in-law, Bill Mc Cloy; her brother and his wife, Thomas and Ann Hadala; her sister, Rose Wade; a niece, Jackie Wade; and her nephew, John Wade II.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Plombon Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior. Inurnment in Holy Family Catholic Cemetery, Stanley. Dorothy requests no flowers, she prefers a donation to donor's favorite charity or church.

Dorothy's family would like to thank the staff at Country Terrace Assisted Living for the wonderful care for the last three years, especially the last several months, for being her family when her family wasn't able to visit due to COVID-19.