CHIPPEWA FALLS - Dorothy Renee Ludy, 72, of Chippewa Falls, formerly of Turtle Lake, passed away on January 2, 2022 at the Chippewa Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation in Chippewa Falls, WI with family by her side after battling a chronic illness. She was born March 24, 1949, in Rice Lake, WI to William and Leonore (Demers) Roff. Dorothy grew up in Almena and graduated from Barron High School in 1967.

Dorothy was a very devoted mother, grandmother, and sister. She was a very hardworking and valued employee as a bookkeeper for James Pharmacy and TTMM along with various other jobs during her time with us. She loved to do crossword puzzles in the newspaper every week, read People magazine, go to Packer games and bowling in her younger years, camping with her family, and watching sports on TV (most importantly the Packers). She especially cherished the time she got to spend with her two granddaughters and her eight siblings and their families.

She is survived by her son, David (Melissa) Ludy of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren: Megan and Lauren; siblings: Lou Ann (Mike) Haselhuhn, Terry (Steve) Hoff, Irene (Marv) Horn, Lauralee (Dan) Hoff, Stan (Teri) Roff, Angee (Gene) Hoff, Ray (Barb) Roff, and Denise (Dave) Slack; many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and other family and friends. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents: Bill and Leonore; and her grandparents.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Sacred Heart Church in Almena, WI with Father Tom Thompson officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM at the church.

Skinner Funeral Home of Turtle Lake is serving the family.

