Edgar A. "Ed" Piel

CHIPPEWA FALLS - Edgar A. "Ed" Piel, 63, of Chippewa Falls, died Sunday, December 26, 2021, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

Ed was born on February 8, 1958, to Edgar and Lois (Erdman) Piel. He grew up in Augusta and graduated from Augusta High School. He lived in various places in California and Colorado before settling in Chippewa Falls in the early 1990's.

On August 21, 1999, he married Julie Zwiefelhofer. He worked for Cray Research, Nelson Filter in Bloomer, and was currently employed at Nestle in Eau Claire.

In his free time he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family – especially his grandchildren.

Ed is survived by his wife, Julie; children: Dawn (Jason) Gerke of La Crosse, Matthew (Jillian) Zillmer of Fall Creek, Carrie Korn (significant other JJ Monpas) of Chippewa Falls, and Lucas (Ericka) Zillmer of Chippewa Falls; 16 grandchildren; siblings: Cheri (John) Back of Neillsville, Jo Ann (Pete) Czubakowski of Ft. Wayne, IN, Bill Piel of Augusta, Larry (Tari) Piel of Augusta, and David Piel of Augusta; mother-in-law, Cecilia Zwiefelhofer; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Edgar and Lois; and father-in-law, Clifford Zwiefelhofer.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Monday, January 3, 2022, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel with Rev. Aaron Sturgis officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

The service will be recorded and available to view online at https://www.pedersonvolker.com/obituary/Edgar-Piel

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com