Edward 'Bucky' L. Larson

Edward "Bucky" L. Larson, 86, passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Lake Hallie Memory Care, of COVID-19.

He was born Oct. 31, 1933, in the town of Goetz, Chippewa County, to Ludger Larson and Marion Pearl Smith.

He attended rural schools and Cadott High School. He joined the Marine Corp. in November 1952 until November 1955, during the Korean Conflict, he was honorably discharged as a Corporal.

He married Charlotte M. Randall, Oct. 27, 1956, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Cornell. He worked at the Cornell Paper Mill, until it closed, he then went to work at the Northern Center, until he retired. Bucky was a jack of all trades and mastered them all. He was a great cook and baker, especially his date filled cookies and pie crusts. He was a great craftsman, making lots of decorations. He was always there to help his family and friends with anything they needed.

Bucky was a very caring and loving person and had a very great sense of humor.

He is survived by his brothers, Cliff (Connie) Larson, Russel (Sandra) Larson, Robert (Mary Ellen) Cowell, Gerry (Michelle) Cowell; stepbrother, Ted Cowell; sisters-in-law, Sue Smith, Darlene Hodowanic, Mary A. Cowell, Darlene Roshell and Corrine Randall; special nieces, Dawn Noel and Debra Goulet; plus several other nephews, nieces and numerous friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte, in December 2018; his parents and stepmother, Ella Larson and Edward Cowell; sister, Dorothy, in infancy; brothers, Laverne Smith, Eugene Larson, Billie Larson; stepbrother, Sonny Cowell; and stepsister, Vonnie Burlingame; plus several brother and sisters-in-law; lso his special pets whom he loved, Nick, Beau, Peppie and Toby.

A private family funeral service will be held at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Cornell, with the Rev. Andy Schottelkorb officiating. Interment will be in the Cornell Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Cornell American Legion.

Borton-Leiser Funeral Home Cornell. Express online condolences at www.bortonleiserfuneralhome.com.