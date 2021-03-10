Edythe Isabelle "Busy" Pooler Stephens

Edythe Isabelle "Busy" Pooler Stephens was granted peace from her battle with cancer Thursday, March 4, 2021. Vivacious and warm, Busy made friends from Chippewa County to California and Texas. She was a farmer's daughter, farmer's wife and found time to create remarkable wedding cakes, oil paintings and ceramic art. A lifelong reader, she valued books and libraries. With her passing, many card games, bingo calls and coffee klatches within her previous orbit are lacking a center. She will be missed.

Born June 21, 1929, the middle daughter of three to Glenn and Theresa (La Rose) Pooler of Birch Creek, Busy attended La Rose School and Holcombe High. In 1947 she graduated from high school and shortly after married Keith Stephens. Together they farmed in locations throughout Chippewa County and were renowned for their dairy herd.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband; and sons, baby Keith W. and William "Wild Bill" of Texas; and grandson, Forest Michael.

Busy is survived by sisters, Norma (Glen) Severson of Holcombe and Sylvia (Walter) Broom of Oconomowoc, Wis. plus children, Michael (Sharon) of Holcombe, Verne (Diane) of Fremont, Theresa (Scott) Pozarski of Cadott, Travis (Joan) of Calistoga, Calif., and Keith (Tammy) of Cornell. The children are joined in mourning by brother-in-all-but-name, Gene (Clarice) Hakes of Cadott. She is survived by 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

At her request there will be no public service at this time but asks that friends remember her in their prayers and fond recollections. A memorial service is planned for the anniversary of her birth, in June of 2021.