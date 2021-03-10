Menu
Edythe Isabelle Stephens
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021

Edythe Isabelle "Busy" Pooler Stephens

Edythe Isabelle "Busy" Pooler Stephens was granted peace from her battle with cancer Thursday, March 4, 2021. Vivacious and warm, Busy made friends from Chippewa County to California and Texas. She was a farmer's daughter, farmer's wife and found time to create remarkable wedding cakes, oil paintings and ceramic art. A lifelong reader, she valued books and libraries. With her passing, many card games, bingo calls and coffee klatches within her previous orbit are lacking a center. She will be missed.

Born June 21, 1929, the middle daughter of three to Glenn and Theresa (La Rose) Pooler of Birch Creek, Busy attended La Rose School and Holcombe High. In 1947 she graduated from high school and shortly after married Keith Stephens. Together they farmed in locations throughout Chippewa County and were renowned for their dairy herd.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband; and sons, baby Keith W. and William "Wild Bill" of Texas; and grandson, Forest Michael.

Busy is survived by sisters, Norma (Glen) Severson of Holcombe and Sylvia (Walter) Broom of Oconomowoc, Wis. plus children, Michael (Sharon) of Holcombe, Verne (Diane) of Fremont, Theresa (Scott) Pozarski of Cadott, Travis (Joan) of Calistoga, Calif., and Keith (Tammy) of Cornell. The children are joined in mourning by brother-in-all-but-name, Gene (Clarice) Hakes of Cadott. She is survived by 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

At her request there will be no public service at this time but asks that friends remember her in their prayers and fond recollections. A memorial service is planned for the anniversary of her birth, in June of 2021.


Published by The Chippewa Herald on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Aunt Busy "lit up a room" when she entered it. Always the jokster...and full of fun. She left us with so many memories....all of them put a smile on our face, a chuckle to be heard and warmth in our hearts. Busy was the perfect nickname....it was hard to keep up with her energy , let alone her quick mind as she jumped from one subject to another in conversation. Her passing leaves a void that no one can fill. Our deepest sympathy to Ken's cousins and their families. Our Love to all of you . Ken and Carol
Ken and Carol Severson
March 15, 2021
Our love and hearts go out to you all. Wish we could be there with y´all.
Mike and Connie Pollard
March 14, 2021
We are sorry for your Loss. We have many fond memories of your Mom and Dad.
Leonard & Rose Pieper
March 14, 2021
