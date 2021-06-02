Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Chippewa Herald
The Chippewa Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Eleanor J. "Elly" Erickson
FUNERAL HOME
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services
814 1St Ave
Eau Claire, WI

Eleanor J. "Elly" Erickson

Eleanor J. "Elly" Erickson, age 86, of Chippewa Falls, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Care Partners Assisted Living, Eau Claire, surrounded by her family.

Elly was born September 17, 1934, in Weyerhaeuser, WI to the late Hank and Clara (Shipshock) Sabaska. She worked for many years at Cray Research until retiring and working part time as a hostess for McDonalds. Elly truly loved her time at McDonalds, she even received the "Golden Arch Award" for her outstanding service and recognition to her customers. Elly lived her life with the motto to "be kind to everyone". She was a social butterfly, never met a stranger and loved her hot black coffee, toast and sweets. Elly's family and friends were her life. She was the absolute best mother, grandmother, friend anyone could have asked for.

Elly is survived by her children: Carter Nelson, Debi (Mike) Waldusky, Michelle Krista; grandchildren: Crystal DeLong, Cole Nelson, Tonaja (Josh) Coates, Casey (Dustin) Park, Coty (Amber) Nelson, Erica Waldusky, Allison (Nathan) Butler, Adam Waldusky, Taylor Timberlake; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Carole (Roger) Austin; and sister-in-law, Helen Sabaska.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Hank and Clara (Shipshock) Sabaska; son, Cory Nelson; granddaughter, Marti Nelson; and twin brothers, Jerry and Rob (Mary) Sabaska.

A special thank you to St. Croix Hospice for their excellent care and to her granddaughter, Casey Park, for her enduring love and compassion during her final weeks.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 AM on Friday, June 4, 2021, at Holy Ghost Parish, 412 Main Street, Chippewa Falls, with Father Jesse Burish officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Thursday, June 3, 2021, with a Vigil Service beginning at 6:00 PM at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 1st Ave, Eau Claire, and again one hour prior to the Mass at church. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery, Chippewa Falls. A celebration of life service will follow the burial at Loopy's Saloon, Grill, and Event Dome, 10691 Bus Hwy 29 / Hwy X, Chippewa Falls, WI.

To express online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com.


Published by The Chippewa Herald on Jun. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home
814 First Ave, Eau Claire, WI
Jun
3
Service
6:00p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home
814 First Ave, Eau Claire, WI
Jun
4
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Holy Ghost Catholic Church
412 Main Street, Chippewa Falls, WI
Jun
4
Service
10:30a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Holy Ghost Catholic Church
412 Main Street, Chippewa Falls, WI
Jun
4
Celebration of Life
12:30p.m.
Loopy’s Grill and Saloon
10691 County Hwy X, Chippewa Falls, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Michelle, I just saw your moms obituary. Thoughts and prayers to you and your family. It's been awhile but I do think of you often. I have many great memories of your mom. I can still hear her voice; we had many chats. I remember her always being there for you. She was a beautiful, caring person. I am sure you miss her so much. God Bless!
Kari Nittmann
Family
August 4, 2021
What a grand lady Elly was! She was one of my mother´s (Marjorie Kern Ling´s) cousins and she would come and spend the night at our cottage on Long Lake when mom was back in Wisconsin. Even after my mom passed she kept in touch with me and visited me there. Even picked me up at the shuttle bus and got me to the lake. Such a lovely soul. My condolences to all of you. I´ll miss her.
Terrie Ling Hart
Family
June 4, 2021
Bill Sweeney ,Tess Fialkowski
June 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results