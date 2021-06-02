Eleanor J. "Elly" Erickson

Eleanor J. "Elly" Erickson, age 86, of Chippewa Falls, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Care Partners Assisted Living, Eau Claire, surrounded by her family.

Elly was born September 17, 1934, in Weyerhaeuser, WI to the late Hank and Clara (Shipshock) Sabaska. She worked for many years at Cray Research until retiring and working part time as a hostess for McDonalds. Elly truly loved her time at McDonalds, she even received the "Golden Arch Award" for her outstanding service and recognition to her customers. Elly lived her life with the motto to "be kind to everyone". She was a social butterfly, never met a stranger and loved her hot black coffee, toast and sweets. Elly's family and friends were her life. She was the absolute best mother, grandmother, friend anyone could have asked for.

Elly is survived by her children: Carter Nelson, Debi (Mike) Waldusky, Michelle Krista; grandchildren: Crystal DeLong, Cole Nelson, Tonaja (Josh) Coates, Casey (Dustin) Park, Coty (Amber) Nelson, Erica Waldusky, Allison (Nathan) Butler, Adam Waldusky, Taylor Timberlake; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Carole (Roger) Austin; and sister-in-law, Helen Sabaska.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Hank and Clara (Shipshock) Sabaska; son, Cory Nelson; granddaughter, Marti Nelson; and twin brothers, Jerry and Rob (Mary) Sabaska.

A special thank you to St. Croix Hospice for their excellent care and to her granddaughter, Casey Park, for her enduring love and compassion during her final weeks.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 AM on Friday, June 4, 2021, at Holy Ghost Parish, 412 Main Street, Chippewa Falls, with Father Jesse Burish officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Thursday, June 3, 2021, with a Vigil Service beginning at 6:00 PM at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 1st Ave, Eau Claire, and again one hour prior to the Mass at church. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery, Chippewa Falls. A celebration of life service will follow the burial at Loopy's Saloon, Grill, and Event Dome, 10691 Bus Hwy 29 / Hwy X, Chippewa Falls, WI.

