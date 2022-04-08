Menu
Elery H. Helland

Elery H. Helland

JIM FALLS - Elery H. Helland, age 66, of Jim Falls, passed away at home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. He was born on March 31, 1956 in Chippewa Falls to Melvin and Dolores Helland.

Elery was a hard working welder and truck driver, who loved to hunt and fish. He enjoyed tinkering in his garage and working on his cars. He married Robin Miller on October 15, 1977 at the Jim Falls Catholic Church and they had 44 years together.

He is survived by his wife, Robin; sons: Chad (Tricia) and Quentin (Rebecca); grandchildren: Sylvia, Anjelica, Cal, Sydney, Jake, Kayden, Eden and Abe Elery; a great-grandson, Kooper; brothers and sisters: Mel (Nancy), Joyce, Ed, Ken (Suze), Judy (Jeff) Jordan, Terry (Terri), Jean (Dick) Marquardt, June (Mike) Fasbender and Janelle (Jeff); and special friends, Taz and Stewie.

Preceding him in death are his parents.

Per his request, there will be no funeral.

A special thank you goes out to the staff at St. Joe's Hospice for their care of Elery.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.


Published by The Chippewa Herald on Apr. 8, 2022.
