Elizabeth "Deedee" Eiseth

MENOMONIE - Elizabeth "Deedee" Eiseth, age 88, of Menomonie, left this earth in comfort and peace Saturday, September 4, 2021 at the Neighbors of Dunn County to join her husband "Ike".

Deedee was born on January 18, 1933 in Menomonie to Fred and Evelyn (Lackner) Einum. She spent her childhood at Midway in Menomonie and the Dunn County Jail, where her parents both spent terms as the Dunn County Sheriff. Deedee attended St. Joseph's School, graduated from Menomonie High School in 1950 and Dunn County Normal in 1952. Later, Deedee received her BA Degree in Education from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

Deedee enjoyed her 37 year career as an elementary teacher in area schools. She started teaching at age 19. Deedee taught at Fairview Elementary, Elk Mound, Springbrook, and eventually Cedar Falls where she spent 25 years of her teaching career.

Deedee married Lloyd "Ike" Eiseth on December 28, 1954. They lived in Menomonie all of their 57 years together. Together, Deedee and Ike enjoyed many years of bowling, fishing, snowmobiling, and especially their cabin "up North".

After retirement in 1989, Deedee did much sewing and knitting, especially baby caps, finger puppets, and lap robes for the local hospital and area nursing homes.

Deedee is survived by her sister Winifred "Tiki" Einum of Menomonie; numerous nieces, nephews; brother-in-law Francis (Violet) Eiseth; other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents Fred and Evelyn Einum, brother Bernard Einum and sisters Janet Mattei, Rosemary Kreuzer, and Patricia Middlebrook.

Many thanks to the Neighbors of Dunny County, Eventide Villa staff, Comforts of Home staff, and St. Croix Hospice staff for all their help and wonderful care.

Memorials can be made in Deedee's name to Dunn County Stepping Stones, Dunn County Humane Society, or the charity of your choice.

Graveside services for Deedee and Ike will be 1:00 PM Saturday, October 2, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Menomonie with Rev. John Mano officiating. Military Honors will be provided by the Menomonie Veterans Honor Guard.

Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie, is serving the family.

