Elizabeth 'Betty' L. Solin

Elizabeth "Betty" L. Solin, 88, of Chippewa Falls, town of LaFayette, died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Chippewa Falls.

Betty was born May 29, 1932, in Westfield, Wis., the daughter of Adolf and Gladys (Swanano) Schwanke. She graduated from Westfield High School, class of 1951.

On Jan. 3, 1953, Betty married Edward A. Solin, in Antigo. They resided in Madison, Wis., from 1953-56, and Eau Claire from 1956-61. Betty worked as a waitress and helped at area resorts until her children were born. They settled at their current home in LaFayette, in 1961, where Betty made their home and raised their children.

Raising children meant Betty was in the kitchen a lot … she enjoyed cooking and baking and will be remembered for her delicious potato dough and kolaches.

Betty is survived by four sons, Edward Jr. (Kathie Allen) of Davenport, Iowa, Gary (Toni) of Anchorage, Alaska, Jeffrey (Diane) of Chippewa Falls and Kenneth (Gloria Dietrich) of Manitowoc, Wis.; one brother, Eugene (Margaret) Schwanke of Waupun, Wis.; three sisters, Nancy (Romaine) Rote of Cottage Grove, Wis., Lucille Roeske of Wautoma, Wis., and Phyllis Kaufman of Madison; 12 grandchildren, Courtney, Kyle, Bryce, Christopher, Ryan, Matthew, Staci, Ben, Mellissa, Paul, Greg and Garret; 17 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Ed, Oct. 2, 2020; one son, Lawrence Solin; one daughter, Pamela Solin in infancy; her parents; and three brothers, Jack, Harold and Gail Schwanke.

Betty never let epilepsy control her life. She enjoyed square dancing and 50+ years of card playing.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family is having a private family funeral service. Interment will be in Prairie View Cemetery, village of Lake Hallie.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

