Emery Moldrem, 61, of Chippewa Falls passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Emery is preceded in death by his father, Norman Moldrem; and survived by his mother, Catherine Moldrem; siblings, Karen (Russell) Hazard, Lois Moldrem, Russell (Chris) Moldrem, Linda (George) Arndt, and Donna (Dave) Moldrem; three nieces, one great-niece, and one great-nephew. There will be a prayer service at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th St. S., Cottage Grove, Minn., with visitation starting at noon until the time of service. Interment St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery. Kok Funeral Home www.kokfuneral.com.


Published by The Chippewa Herald on Aug. 26, 2020.
