Ernest J. Dejno

Ernest J. Dejno, 85, of Chippewa Falls, Village of Lake Hallie, died Monday, June 21, 2021 at Lake Hallie Memory Care under the care of Mayo Clinic Hospice.

Ernie was born July 29, 1935 in Independence, the son of Thomas and Valeria (Suchla) Dejno, Sr.

Ernie served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.

On April 29, 1961, Ernie married Coreen Hutchinson at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. He was a member of Notre Dame Church. Ernie worked at Madison Silo and Berry Plastics for many years. Ernie was a devoted family man, enjoyed golfing and taking care of his home.

Ernie is survived by his wife, Coreen; two sons: Lindsey Dejno and David (Nicole) Dejno both of Chippewa Falls; two daughters: Vicki Dejno of Chippewa Falls and Cheryl Dejno of Park City, Utah; two brothers, Pete (Lucy) Dejno of Greenwood and Ray (Bette) Dejno of Chippewa Falls; six grandchildren: Shannon Tabbert, Courtney Fedie, Brandon and Brittney Sloan, Grant and David Carsten; and five great grandchildren: Ava, Jacob, Estelle, Sloane and Presley.

Ernie was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Delores Back, Eugene, Everest, Tom, Jr. and Gary Dejno.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Jesse Burish will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Entombment will be in Hope Mausoleum in Chippewa Falls. Military rites will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 24 at the church.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

