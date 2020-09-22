Eugene 'Duke' Doucette

Eugene "Duke" Doucette, 87, of Chippewa Falls passed into the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Our House Memory Care, in the loving presence of his family. He was born July 17, 1933, in Chippewa Falls, to Lawrence and Ruby (Burton) Doucette.

Gene graduated from McDonell High School in 1951 and attended Loras College, in Dubuque, Iowa, and St. Thomas College in St Paul, Minn., in 1951-1953. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1953-1957. As a Gunnery Staff Sargent, he was a member of the SAC 90th Wing and served in Alaska, Okinawa and Japan. After four years of reserve duty, he was honorably discharged in 1961.

Gene married Yvonne Gettler Oct. 15, 1955, at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls.

He graduated from UW-Eau Claire, in 1960, and completed graduate work with a master's degree in education from UW-River Falls, in 1965. Gene taught social studies and coached athletics at Ellsworth High School from 1960-1966. He then taught and coached football, basketball and track and field, at Eau Claire North High School from 1966-1990. He was also a member of the adjunct faculty of Mt. Scenario College, teaching for several years at their off-campus program. He was a lifelong member of WEAC and NEA and the social studies department chairmen at EC North, for 16 years and served on numerous advisory committees. He was selected and served for two years as the Midwest representative of the Anglo-French social studies program, conducted by Wooster College, Mass.

After retiring from 30 years of teaching, Gene was employed by the American Automobile Association from 1990-1998, as a travel counselor.

Gene had a love for animals, especially dogs and cats. He was an active supporter of the Humane Society and efforts to enhance the animal environment at Irvine Park.

Among his many interests was a great appreciation of music, classical and contemporary, pop and blues. He was an accomplished pianist and enjoyed concerts and special music events.

Gene had a great love of the outdoors and sports, especially fishing, football, tennis and softball, and he was an accomplished bowler. He and his wife loved to travel and enjoyed many wonderful trips together.

Gene's lasting concern for young people continued as he volunteered in coaching track and field, Community Kinship, Special Olympics and the mentoring school program.

Gene was a member of Holy Ghost Church, Moose Lodge #246 and the American Legion Post #77.

Gene took great pride in his family and their achievements and successes. He felt especially blessed to have six children that achieved so much and yet stayed so close to their roots.

Gene was known for his selflessness, sense of humor, and deep devotion to his family. Gene was an honorable man and true gentleman; he will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his children, Michele (Kim) Kaiser, Marshfield, Wis., Patrice (Ryan) Nelson, Edina, Minn., Daniel (Julie) Doucette, DeForest, Wis., and Denise (Todd) Rauchman, St. Louis Park, Minn.; sisters, Judy Perham, Blaine, Minn., and Anne (Lee) Flynn, Blaine; 15 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; and special love and friend, Rosemary Haley, Chippewa Falls.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Yvonne (2011); sons, Mark (1998) and Keith (Aug. 28, 2020); and his parents.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. The Rev. Jesse Burish, of Notre Dame Church, will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Inurnment will be in Prairie View Cemetery, village of Lake Hallie. Military rites will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council at the services.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday morning, Sept. 26, at Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls. Masks are required for everyone attending the services.

Friends and family may express online condolences at [email protected]

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the wonderful staff at Our House Memory Care, especially Karri Wold and Maya Will. The family would also like to thank St. Croix Hospice and especially, Jessica Franklin.