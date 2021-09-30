Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Chippewa Herald
The Chippewa Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Florence L. Barlow
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Click Funeral Home & Cremations Tellico Village Chapel
145 Chota Ctr
Loudon, TN

Florence L. Barlow

Florence L. Barlow, 98, of Tellico Village and Menomonie, WI died Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Fort Loudon Memorial Hospital, Lenoir City, TN.

She was born to Patrick William O'Keefe and Mabel Catherine Burlingame O'Keefe in Cambridge, Massachusetts on February 18, 1923.

She worked for the Office of Graduate Scholarships and Fellowships at Canisius College in Buffalo, NY and the Math Department at the University of Wisconsin at Stout in Menomonie, WI before retiring.

She was preceded in death by husband, Raoul (Ray) Barlow (2013). She is survived by daughters: Lorraine Remer, Sandra McEntire (Jeff Corthell), Susan Richards, Joanne McEntire; granddaughters: Leslie Pave (Sasha), Lilie Dollins (Dwight), and two great-grandsons.

Services are being planned for a later date. Click Funeral Home Tellico Village Chapel, Loudon, TN is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Chippewa Herald on Sep. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Click Funeral Home & Cremations Tellico Village Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Click Funeral Home & Cremations Tellico Village Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I am so sorry to learn of Florence's passing. She was such a wonderful person, always kind and cheerful. It was wonderful getting to meeting all her family over the years and I am grateful for her getting Lily and my granddaughter Kristina together when they visited Menomonie as teens. I will make a donation to Steppingstones here in Menomonie memory of Florence.
Susan Thurin
Friend
October 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results