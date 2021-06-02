Florina M. Goettl

Florina M. Goettl, aka "Grams" 96, of Chippewa Falls, died peacefully on Saturday, May 29, 2021, surrounded by her loving family at Dove Healthcare in Bloomer.

Florina was born June 22, 1924 in Chippewa Falls, the eldest daughter of John and Angeline (Bowe) Schemenauer. She grew up on a farm in Chippewa Falls and was the oldest of 15 siblings. She literally walked to school uphill, both ways! She enjoyed helping out around the farm with gardening and cooking with her mother and sisters. She was delighted when she met a young man named Edward Goettl who would soon become her husband. On November 17, 1942, Florina married Edward Goettl at St. Peter's Church in Tilden. They lived on the Goettl farm. In 1968 they moved to Chippewa Falls.

Her life was her family. She loved having her family over and listening to them laugh and catch up. Each time you came to Grams you knew you would be fed and comfortable with as much food as your stomach could handle! It would be a special treat to get chocolate chip, cutout sugar or pumpkin cookies, apple pie, dumplings, sausage from her brother, noodles, beef roast, or deep-fried fish (everything homemade). Her family barely remembers her ever sitting down for a meal because she was always waiting on everyone else. Each time you left grandma's you knew she would be watching from her front window, praying for a safe return to your destination. You would leave her home with all the leftovers, reminding you of how special she was for the next several days.

Florina loved the afternoon card games, going for a beer with her sisters, Marcy and Sylvia, and traveling to Wascott, where she would enjoy time at her son's cabin with family and friends. Florina was a dedicated churchgoer and attended Mass weekly at St. Charles Borromeo Church. She continued this dedication during her time at Dove, watching the Sunday Mass from the comforts of her chair.

Florina was selfless, loving, and a dedicated sister, wife, mother, grandma, great grandma and great great grandma. She will be remembered for her gentle hugs and her soft "I love you too" after every visit. There was no better person in this world, and she was relentless in putting others before herself. Grandma never told anyone they were her "favorite" because she cared for all her family equally.

Florina is survived by her four children: Doris Kolmer, and Charlie (Mary) Goettl both of Chippewa Falls, Charlene Rosenbrook and Bonnie (Robert) Mickelson both of Bloomer; seven siblings, Herman (Pat) Schemenauer, Allen (Marcella) Schemenauer, Steve (Mary) Schemenauer, Marcy Morrisette, Sylvia Franz, Eileen (Sam) Schneider and Linda Whitelaw all of Chippewa Falls; sisters-in-law, Ann Schemenauer, Betty Schemenauer, and Cecilia Schemenauer all of Chippewa Falls and Barbara Schemenauer of Holcombe one brother-in-law, Bill Secraw of Chippewa Falls; 10 grandchildren, Mischelle Hattamer, Amanda Berg, Tim Bell, Nathan Bell, Leah Davis, Shawn Rosenbrook, Tasha Bjork, Dana Nielsen, Misty and Benjamin Rood; and 17 great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter. Florina was preceded in death by her husband, Edward on September 18, 1985; one daughter, Marie Berg; her parents; five brothers, Percy, Cyril, John, Merwyn and Emmanuel Schemenauer; and two sisters, Mary Ann Bohl and Iris Secraw. Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon on Thursday, June 3 at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Chippewa Falls. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 12 Noon on Thursday, June 3 at St. Charles Church. The family would like to thank Dove Healthcare for their continuous support and care of Florina during her stay. They would also like to thank her sister-in-law, Ann Schemenauer for her friendship and love during their time together at Dove. Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com