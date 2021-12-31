Gary J. Gonyer

CHIPPEWA FALLS - Gary J. Gonyer, 71, of Chippewa Falls, died peacefully at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. Gary was born to Isedore and Mabel (Cook) Gonyer in Rice Lake, WI, on January 25, 1950.

Gary graduated from Rice Lake High School with the class of 1969. He was united in marriage to Kathy Geissler at Holy Ghost Catholic church in Chippewa Falls on November 14, 1970. He then started working at the River Country Co-op and worked there his entire career.

Gary enjoyed the outdoors which included hunting and fishing with family and friends. He especially loved spending time at their cottage with Kathy, Stanley, and their family and the numerous friends that would stop by. Gary was known for helping others, his long stories, sometimes twice over, and spoiling their dog, Stanley. He was a very loving husband, dad, and grandpa that will be missed by all who knew him.

Family being extremely important to Gary, he always parted ways with Kathy saying, "you are my woman" to which she responded, "you are my man."

Gary is survived by his mother, Mabel Gonyer; wife, Kathy for 51 years; daughter, Laurie (Butch) Ewings; son, Corrie (Cori) Gonyer; grandchildren: Jared and Jenna Ewings, Cole and Nathan Gonyer; siblings: Karen Gonyer (Richard Harren), Dennis Gonyer (Fiancee, Jenny Flaa), Sue (Steve) Jonjak, Jim (Bonnie) Gonyer and Ken (Sarah) Gonyer; along with many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Gary was preceded in death by his father, Isedore Gonyer; and sister, Jeannie Gonyer.

The memorial service will be at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church, 110 E. Grand Ave, Chippewa Falls, with a visitation beginning at 3:00 p.m. Pastor Brad Thomas will be officiating.

