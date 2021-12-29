Gene F. Blaha

COLFAX - Gene F. Blaha, age 75, of Colfax, WI passed away Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, WI with family by his side.

He was born 75 years ago on Sept. 24, 1946, in Avon, SD to Frank and Marcene (Sip) Blaha. He went to country school until the eighth grade and graduated from Wagner High School. After graduation, Gene attended Vocational School in Springfield, SD for one year, and then enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He spent four years of active duty stationed near Key West, FL. Gene would always comment how he traveled halfway around the world while in the Navy.

Gene worked for the Farmer's Co-op as well as Big Horn Co-op for about 35 years.

His interests included hunting, fishing, and spending lots of time spoiling his grandchildren and especially the great-grandchildren.

Gene is survived by his wife Sandra Blaha; daughters: Michelle Ford (Darren) and Donelle Spaulding; grandchildren: Kayla (Cory) Schultz, Paige Ford, Jacob Spaulding, Joseph Ford, and Gabrielle Spaulding; great-grandchildren: Emmett, Aubry, Autumn, Chase, Ryker, Lucy and Lydia; also survived by a brother Ron Blaha.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Marcene; a sister Judy Blaha and brother John Blaha.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Elk Mound, WI with Father Timothy Welles officiating. There will be visitation at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial with military honors will be in St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in the Town of Spring Brook, Dunn Co. WI in the spring. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.

To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.