George E. Adrian

CHIPPEWA FALLS - George E. Adrian, 72, of Chippewa Falls, died at home on Monday, June 7, 2021.

He was born April 1, 1949, in Chippewa Falls to Albert and Christian (Plonty) Adrian.

On April 11, 1972, he married Judith Bowe in Ramsey County, MN.

He was a lifetime member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart (MOPH) #550, VFW Post #1038, American Legion, DAV Chapter 21, Vietnam Veteran's #92, Ninth Infantry Division Association, 5th Battalion 60th Infantry Association, and the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.

Not only did George proudly service his county, he served his community on the Chippewa Falls City Council Board for five years, and taught Hunter's Safety for 25 years.

George is survived by his wife of 49 years, Judy; sons: Cory Adrian of Prescott, WI, Kevin Adrian of Chippewa Falls, and Robert Adrian of Altoona; sisters: Pat (Ron) Turany of Park Falls, WI, Linda Turek of Osceola, WI, and Jean (Bill) LaRue of Colfax, WI; brother, Patrick (Pam) Adrian of Malvern, AR; brother-in-law, Mickey Mayer of Chippewa Falls; sister-in-law, Karen Adrian of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren: Aaliyah Adrian of Prescott, Olivia Adrian, Madelain Adrian, and Brielle Adrian, all of Eau Claire and Kody Adrian of Stevens Point; great-granddaughter, Athena; brothers and sisters-in-law: Jerry (Becky) Bowe, Janice Gaier, Kathy Bowe, Elaine Chovan, Wayne (Wendy) Bowe, Bob (Cathy) Bowe, Jim Bowe, Charles Bowe, Sue Hanson, Sandy (Calvin) Staves, Deb Benson (Gary Ford), Randy (Brenda) Bowe, Steve (Lori) Bowe, and Jeff (Tami) Bowe, all of Chippewa Falls; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Kathleen Mayer; and brother, Michael Adrian.

George was so proud of his grandchildren and enjoyed watching many of their sports activities. They were the joy of his life.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Monday, June 14, 2021 at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls with Fr. Robert Hoekstra officiating. Military Honors will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council following the service.

Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. with a military walk-through at 1:20 p.m.

Interment will be at a later date at Northern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner, WI.

Memorials are preferred and will be donated to various veterans' organizations and the CF Patriotic Council of which George was so proud to have served on.

A special thank you to our family and friends, especially Lyle Adrian, Jeff Bowe, Linda Turek and Charlie Cyr for all the rides to the VA.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.

Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.