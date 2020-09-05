George William Hager

George William Hager, 88, of Chippewa Falls died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Care Partners Memory Care in Eau Claire.

George was born Dec. 14, 1931, on the 12 mile farm in Bloomer, to Rosetta (Martin) and Rudolph Hager. He attended the Brush Prairie School. When he was in eighth grade the family moved to a farm in the town of Lafayette. George graduated from Chi-Hi and enlisted in the National Guard and served for 20 years. He went to Tacoma, Wash., with the National Guard for the Berlin Crisis. After returning home he worked for Fritz Koepl, where he was employed for 30 years.

He was a hard worker and had many jobs in the winter months when he couldn't do any farming. He butchered cows and hogs and did wiring and plumbing for family and friends.

In 1953, he married Janet Douglas.

He was a member of Operating Engineers Local 139, American Legion Post 77, and Moose Lodge #246. He enjoyed playing cards with friends and an occasional trip to the casino.

George is survived by his wife of 67 years, Janet; three daughters, Holly (David) Stavnaw, Jill (Buck) Niblett and Lisa Moyenda; four grandchildren, Derek Stavnaw and his children, Payton, Lilah and Sofia, Angela (Mike) Miller, Bethany (Ryan) Burtness and their children, Jordan and Lydia Marquardt and Shawn Burtness, and Kayla Niblett and her children, Zeke Johnson and Zane and Zali Niblett; and many relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; infant grandson, Mathew Stavnaw; and siblings, Lucille and Richard Hager in infancy, Robert Hager, Annamae Smith, Mary Gast, Martha Holman, and David Hager Sr.

A funeral service will be held at 11 am. Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Chippewa Valley Bible Church in Chippewa Falls, with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. at church. Interment will follow at Prairie View Cemetery in Lake Hallie, with military honors conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.

Masks are encouraged.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.

Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.