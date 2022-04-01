Gerald W. Erickson

EAU CLAIRE - Gerald "Gerry" W. Erickson, 75, of Eau Claire passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at his home after a long battle with Parkinson's and pancreatic cancer.

Gerry was born on August 12, 1946, to William and Marion (Radke) Erickson in Eau Claire, WI. Gerry had many highly skilled talents in repair and maintenance of all kinds. He loved sharing them with others. He worked at Uniroyal for 26 years and at Sheridan College in Sheridan, WY for seven years. But his greatest love was for the Lord Jesus Christ and serving Him. He loved doing work around the church and speaking to a congregation, a group of men, or a class about His Lord. His greatest wish would be that you all reach out to put Christ first in your life.

Gerry is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Jo of Eau Claire, WI; sons: Rich (Julie) Erickson of Jackson, WI and Bill Erickson of Chippewa Falls, WI; his precious granddaughter, Faith of Jackson, WI; brother, William "Butch" (Elaine) Erickson of Racine, WI; and brother-in-law, Wayne (Patti) Fischer of Eau Claire, WI.

Gerry was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jack Erickson; and sister, Sandra (Erickson) Wernlund.

Funeral services will be Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Light House Baptist Church with Pastor John Schopf officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church on Saturday. Burial will follow the service at 1:30 p.m. at Prairie View Cemetery in Lake Hallie. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.