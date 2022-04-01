Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Chippewa Herald
The Chippewa Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gerald W. Erickson
FUNERAL HOME
Smith Funeral Chapel
2222 London Rd
Eau Claire, WI
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 9 2022
10:00a.m.
Light House Baptist Church
Send Flowers

Gerald W. Erickson

EAU CLAIRE - Gerald "Gerry" W. Erickson, 75, of Eau Claire passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at his home after a long battle with Parkinson's and pancreatic cancer.

Gerry was born on August 12, 1946, to William and Marion (Radke) Erickson in Eau Claire, WI. Gerry had many highly skilled talents in repair and maintenance of all kinds. He loved sharing them with others. He worked at Uniroyal for 26 years and at Sheridan College in Sheridan, WY for seven years. But his greatest love was for the Lord Jesus Christ and serving Him. He loved doing work around the church and speaking to a congregation, a group of men, or a class about His Lord. His greatest wish would be that you all reach out to put Christ first in your life.

Gerry is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Jo of Eau Claire, WI; sons: Rich (Julie) Erickson of Jackson, WI and Bill Erickson of Chippewa Falls, WI; his precious granddaughter, Faith of Jackson, WI; brother, William "Butch" (Elaine) Erickson of Racine, WI; and brother-in-law, Wayne (Patti) Fischer of Eau Claire, WI.

Gerry was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jack Erickson; and sister, Sandra (Erickson) Wernlund.

Funeral services will be Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Light House Baptist Church with Pastor John Schopf officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church on Saturday. Burial will follow the service at 1:30 p.m. at Prairie View Cemetery in Lake Hallie. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.


Published by The Chippewa Herald on Apr. 1, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
9
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Light House Baptist Church
WI
Apr
9
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Light House Baptist Church
WI
Apr
9
Burial
1:30p.m.
Prairie View Cemeter
Lake Hallie, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Smith Funeral Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Smith Funeral Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.