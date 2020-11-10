Gerald "Jerry" R. Kuechenmeister

Gerald "Jerry" R. Kuechenmeister, 67, of the town of Cleveland died peacefully at home Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, surrounded by his wife, children, and best dog friend, Zoey.

All family are welcome to join in a funeral service at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Chippewa Valley Bible Church with Pastor Troy Solava officiating. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. at the church.

Due to the health and safety for family who may be attending the service, social distancing, minimal contact, and face coverings are mandatory.

Friends are welcome to join the service through livestream at www.cvbc.net/live.

Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.