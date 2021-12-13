Menu
Gloria L. Behrens

CHIPPEWA FALLS - Gloria L. Behrens, 91 years old, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.

She married Lawrence E. Behrens in 1951, and together they had five children: Sherry (Gaylan Gray) Nicholsgray, Sandy Armour, Bo (Jeanne) Behrens, Julie (Jeff) Biegel, and Robin Mueller. She was blessed with 13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Before her health challenges, Gloria liked to make greeting cards and paper crafts, quilt, knit, x-stitch, sing and play the piano. She was a remarkable woman.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.


Published by The Chippewa Herald on Dec. 13, 2021.
My deepest sympathy to the family of Gloria Behrens. She was a sorority sister in Mountain Home. May your memories of Gloria always warm your hearts and make you smile. Blessings.
Jeanne Wager
Friend
December 14, 2021
A very special lady. I missed her so much when she moved away from Bull Shoals, AR.
Patricia LePage-Anderson
Friend
December 13, 2021
