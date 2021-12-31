Menu
Gordon D. Olson
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
PEDERSON-VOLKER FUNERAL CHAPEL LLC - CHIPPEWA FALLS
44 E COLUMBIA ST
Chippewa Falls, WI

Gordon D. Olson

CHIPPEWA FALLS - Gordon D. Olson, 79, of Chippewa Falls, died peacefully on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

Gordon was born on June 26, 1942, to Julius and Ruth Olson who preceded him in death.

He is survived by his two older brothers: Carleton and Julian; and several nieces and nephews.

Gordon spent most of his career at the Walter Brewing Co. in Eau Claire, WI. In his younger years his favorite pastime was playing pool with his brother Ole (Julian) and friends. Towards the end of his life he found enjoyment watching classic Western movies and Western TV shows. He also had fun eating out with friends. As his health declined in recent years, he was greatly blessed with the presence of friends and family.

The Aging and Disability Resource Center, along with dear friends, allowed him to live independently, as was his desire.

A private graveside service was held in Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.

Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.


Published by The Chippewa Herald on Dec. 31, 2021.
