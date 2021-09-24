Helen A. (Matti) Corbett

Helen A. (Matti) Corbett, 90, of Chippewa Falls, died peacefully Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Lake Hallie Memory Care while under the care of St. Joseph's Hospice.

She was born October 14, 1930, in Humbird, WI to Ernest and Viola (Trainer) Matti.

Helen graduated from Humbird High School in 1948 and attended Business School in Eau Claire. She became the office manager and head bookkeeper at S.M. Supply in Eau Claire.

On October 1, 1955 she married George Corbett at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Eau Claire. They resided on Lake Wissota.

Helen was an active person, whether it was volunteering in her church or the community. She was a very talented artist from her hat making days to Rosemaling. Her prize possession was her garden. She had a huge garden with several varieties of flowers, but her favorite was always the lily. Helen was one of the original gardeners that started the Lake Wissota Garden Club. She showed her flower arrangements at national garden shows. For many years she participated in keeping the flower beds in Chippewa Falls weed free and beautiful. Helen was also responsible for decorating the Cook Rutledge Mansion for Christmas.

Helen raised five children while working in the family business that she and George started. She is survived by her children: Cheryl Connell, Scott Corbett (Cindy), Bob Corbett, LeAnn Nelson (John) and Pam Davis (Tom); her grandchildren: Jeremy Krumenauer (Kaori), Mark Krumenauer (Jen), Mellissa Crapser (Chris), Ali Davis-Nigro (Joe), Andy Davis (Claire), Jack Nelson, Rex Nelson (Alison), and Taylor Corbett. She is also survived by several great-grandchildren.

Helen is finally at peace and will be dearly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Violet; and husband, George in 2015.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, September 27, at Notre Dame Catholic Church, Chippewa Falls with Fr. Jesse Burish officiating. Interment will be at Hope Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.

Masks are required and appreciated by the family to attend the service. There will be no public visitation at this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to The Lake Wissota Improvement and Protection Endowment fund at the Community Foundation of Chippewa Falls. (PO Box 153 Chippewa Falls Wi. 54729).

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.

