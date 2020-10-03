Menu
Helen M. "Toddy" Rineck

Helen "Toddy" M. Rineck

Helen "Toddy" M. Rineck, 90, of Chippewa Falls died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Grace Lutheran Communities-River Pines in Altoona while under the care of St. Joseph's Hospice.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls.

A private family service will be held. Interment will be with her parents at Lakeside Cemetery in Cumberland, Wis.

Memorials are preferred to Grace Lutheran Foundation-Chapel or Christmas Village in Irvine Park.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.

Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.


Published by The Chippewa Herald on Oct. 3, 2020.
