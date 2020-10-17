Helen "Toddy" M. Rineck

Helen "Toddy" M. Rineck, 90, of Chippewa Falls died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Grace Lutheran Communities - River Pines in Altoona while under the care of St. Joseph's Hospice.

She was born May 6, 1930, in Canby, Minn., to Walter J. and Evangeline (Martz) Pressler. When she was a young girl, the family moved to Chippewa Falls where she attended Chippewa schools. Over the years she resided in Wheaton, Lake Wissota and the West Hill neighborhood of Chippewa Falls, with a short of period of time in Oconomowoc, Wis.

On May 17, 1947, she married Eugene H. Rineck. After many years of marriage they separated but remained best of friends.

Helen was a housewife and also held different managerial positions at various restaurants in Wisconsin, most memorable was the Renegade in Bloomer. She and Eugene were former owners of White Owl (now Loopy's in Wheaton), which her father built. She was also a member of Wisconsin Indianhead Restaurant Association and served as president.

In retirement, she worked at Dairy Queen next to Irvine Park. She also volunteered her time as "Grandmother" for the Chippewa Falls School District. She was a longtime member of Christ Episcopal Church where she also volunteered.

She loved to cook and entertain, garden, dance, sing, play piano, attend theatre, symphonies, and walk. She loved being with her family and traveling. She traveled to many places in the world, her favorites were San Francisco and Hawaii. She also loved the beauty close to home – Lake Wissota and Irvine Park!

Helen is survived by her daughter, Linda Rineck (John McCurdy) of Walnut Creek, Calif.; sisters-in-law, Shirley Pressler of Eau Claire and Carol (Dennis) Rasmussen of Eau Claire; stepbrother, Sheldon (Dorothy) Schneider of Chippewa Falls; stepsister, Joanie Schneider of Colfax; nieces and nephews, David Ray Pressler of Alabama, Kaeleen Pressler of Eau Claire, Kathie (Chris) Rose of Chippewa Falls, Brian (Kristin) Pressler of Eau Claire, Betsy (Bill) Kirkley of Colorado, and Dan (Stephanie) Rasmussen of Georga; great-nieces and nephews, Angie Mohr, Benton (Kelly) Rose, Kaitlin (Joshua) Brown, Anna (Zack) Gavin, Brady Rose, Britta Pressler, Bjorn Pressler, Alexander Rasmussen and Mathew Rasmussen; great-great-nieces, Brynleigh and Audrey Rose.

She was preceded in death by her parents; former husband, Eugene H. Rineck; father and mother-in-law, Harry and Otillia Rineck; stepmother, Doris Pressler-Schneider; stepfather, Arnold Schneider; sisters, Joyce Benson and Madonna May Pressler; brothers, Walter Clyde, David Ross and Roger Pressler; stepsister, Eunice Pressler; stepbrother, Donald Schneider; and great-niece, Kjerstie Pressler.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls.

A private family service will be held. Interment will be with her parents at Lakeside Cemetery in Cumberland, Wis.

Memorials are preferred to Grace Lutheran Foundation-Chapel or Christmas Village in Irvine Park.

The family wants to thank Grace Lutheran Communities - River Pines for their professional and compassionate care while Helen was in the nursing home. She also received loving care from Wissota Place, Marshfield Clinic, St. Joseph's Home Health and Hospice and Mayo Clinic.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.

Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.