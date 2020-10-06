Henry Kolpien

Henry Kolpien, 95, of Chippewa Falls died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

He was born Aug. 21, 1925 to Claus Sr. and Mary Ellen (Evenson) in Thorp.

He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.

Henry married Flora Mae Mansur June 9, 1944, in Chippewa Falls. Henry worked for the Soo Line Railroad until his retirement.

Henry lived life to the fullest. He was a hard worker and good provider. He will be remembered for being able to fix anything and for his cooking, which he learned to do in the Navy. He passed along great values to his children, such as respecting others, especially your elders. He enjoyed tinkering in the garage, yard work, chasing moles and other varmints, camping, Mounds candy bars, but mostly, he loved being with his family.

He will be dearly missed by his children, Theresa (Jerry) Livingston of Augusta, William (Sandy) Kolpien of Catawba, Patricia (Jerome) Michels of Chippewa Falls, Linda (Joe) Whiteside of Eau Claire, Sandra (Ronald) Dresel of Altoona, Charles Kolpien of Withee, Peggy Kolpien of Chippewa Falls, and David Kolpien of Cadott; 16 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; along with many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Flora, on July 22, 2016; infant daughter, Janet Irene; siblings, John, Otto, Margaret Rasmussen, Claus Jr., Mary Ellen Roycraft, Viola Larson, Bernice Johnson, and Clara Kolpien.

A family service will be held. Due to COVID-19, the immediate family requests that masks be worn at all times. Interment with military honors conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council will be at Prairie View Cemetery, Village of Lake Hallie.

The service will be live-streamed at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, on the funeral home website at www.pedersonvolker.com/obituary/henry-kolpien.

A special thank you to the staff at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital for the special care shown to Henry and his family in his final days. Also, the family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Wissota Place for making Henry's home there so comfortable. They appreciate your kindness and love.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Visit pedersonvolker.com to express online condolences.