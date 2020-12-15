Herrmanilda 'Hermie' A. Turany

JIM FALLS -- Herrmanilda "Hermie" A. Turany, 99, of Jim Falls died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at the Cornell Area Care Center, under the care of St. Croix Hospice.

Hermie was born Aug. 16, 1921, in the town of Tilden, the daughter of John and Caroline (Simon) Blum.

On May 1, 1944, Hermie married Herman J. Turany at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Jim Falls.

Hermie worked as a nurse's aide for many years at the county hospital.

Hermie is survived by three sons, David (Loni Meinen) of Chippewa Falls, Thomas (Kathy) of Jim Falls and Stephen (Teresa) of Cornell; one daughter, Charlotte (Thomas) Yohnk of Cornell; one son-in-law, Dale Yohnk of Gilbert, Ill.; 16 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.

Hermie was preceded in death by her husband, Herman June 20, 1996; one daughter, Corrine Yohnk; her parents; one brother, Norman Blum; and two sisters, Bernadette Tichey and Hildegard Zwiefelhofer.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at Sacred Heart Church in Jim Falls. The Rev. Eric Linzmaier, her great-nephew, will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Cornell Cemetery in Cornell.

Friends may call from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at the church. Per the state mandate, face masks are required for all those attending.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.