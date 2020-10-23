Homer 'Jimmy' J. Peloquin Jr.

Homer "Jimmy" J. Peloquin Jr., 88, of Chippewa Falls died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family under the care of St. Joseph's Hospice.

Homer was born April 7, 1932, in Chippewa Falls, the son of Homer J. and Eleanor "Toddy" (Steinmetz) Peloquin Sr. He served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.

On Aug. 8, 1959, Homer married Yvonne A. Jensen at Holy Ghost Church and later married Pat (Faschingbauer) Rubenzer Aug. 10, 2008, at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Goldsmith Council #974, American Legion Post #77, and Notre Dame Church.

Homer worked as a railroad engineer for the Soo Line Railroad for 30 plus years.

Homer enjoyed his Thursday morning Cribbage Club and playing cards at the 4:30 a.m. Coffee House, hunting and fishing, feeding his birds and squirrels by calling them in and calling them by name, softball, woodworking, and refinishing furniture. He was also a longtime golfer, even getting a hole in one at Ojibwa Golf Course.

Homer is survived by his wife, Pat; three sons, Steve of Minneapolis, David (Pam) of Eau Claire and Scott (Robin) of Chippewa Falls; one daughter, Vicki (Rick) Rineck of Chippewa Falls; he is also survived by Pat's children, Dave (Peggy) Rubenzer of Scottsdale, Ariz., Dan (Jody) Rubenzer of River Falls, Wis., Steve Rubenzer of Menomonie and Tom (Kelly) Rubenzer of Tomah; Barb (Kevin) Stevens of Chippewa Falls, and Cathy (Dean) Parker of Eden Prairie; one brother, Dan (Lois) Peloquin of Chippewa Falls; two sisters, Joan Ford and Mary (Barry) Nesja, both of Chippewa Falls; nine grandchildren, Alex Peloquin, Robert (Briana) Borgenheimer, Ella and Lilly Borgenheimer, Rowan Rineck, Kyle (Erin) Phernetton, Kyra and Cooper Peloquin and Rachel Rineck; and three great-grandchildren, Hadley and Lylah Phernetton and Warren Borgernheimer. The Rubenzer grandchildren and great-grandchildren also loved calling him Grandpa.

Homer was preceded in death by his first wife, Yvonne, Oct. 15, 2006; his parents; one brother, Kenneth Peloquin; and one sister, Wanda Meagher.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. noon Saturday, Oct. 24, at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. The Rev. Jesse Burish will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls. Military rites will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services at noon Saturday, Oct. 24, at the church. Per the state mandate, face masks are required for all those attending.

Homer's family would like to express their gratitude to St. Joseph's Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to St. Francis Food Pantry.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

