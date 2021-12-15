Irene Marie Jandrt

Irene Marie Jandrt passed away peacefully on December 11, 2021 in her home at Aggies Country Living located in Bloomer, Wisconsin. She was 88 years old. Irene was born on December 1, 1933 to parents, Leo Charles Meyer and Anne Marie (Adams) Meyer in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. She grew up in the Edson area and graduated in 1951 from Cadott High School. She married her one true love, Norman Jandrt, on October 27, 1956 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edson, Wisconsin. Together, they farmed in the Boyd area and in 1958 they settled on a farm in the Town of Arthur where they raised a family of six children. Irene worked in food service at Cadott Elementary School until she retired at the age of 65. She was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Cadott. Following the death of her husband, Norman in 1992, she moved to Cadott. She was an active volunteer with the local Legion, the Historical Society and the Red Cross. She was a member of the Red Hats Society and had an active social life where she traveled throughout the US with her sisters and dearest friends. She was an avid Green Bay Packer fan and she loved live performances, music, politics and time with her family.

She is survived by her children: Steve (Paula) Jandrt, Jim (Ann) Jandrt, Jerome (Donna) Jandrt, Lori Tomlin, Lisa (Steven) Todd and Tina (Jim) LeDuc. Irene was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother to 14 grandchildren: Ashley (Eric) Nyhus, Melissa Damrell, Steven Tomlin, Andrew Tomlin, Brianna Krinhop, Michael Jandrt, Jonathon (Marissa) Jandrt, Susan (Jordan) Schmidt, Lindsey (Chad) Burish, Jenna (Payton) Hoff, Teeka (Jacob) Stafford, Mason Todd, Hayden Todd and Rilee LeDuc and 9 great grandchildren. She has left behind a legacy of love, laughter and terrific memories. She will be deeply missed. She is preceded in death by her husband Norman Jandrt, grandson Jacob Jandrt, her parents Leo and Anne Meyer, and sisters Bernadine Meyer, Dorothy Ruff, MaryAnn Diedrich, Francis Krokson and several brothers- in-law.

A Service of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Cadott, with Deacon, Ned Willkom officiating. Burial of cremains will be at St. Anthony's Cemetery in the Town of Arthur.

Family and friends may call from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Monday at the church.

The Jandrt family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to the loving and compassionate staff at Aggies Country Living.

Express online condolences at leiserfuneralhome.com.

Due to the health and safety of those attending the services, social distancing, minimal contact and face coverings are strongly recommended.