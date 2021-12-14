Jack L. McVinnie

Jack L. McVinnie, 82, of Chippewa Falls, died Saturday, December 11, 2021, at the Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, MN. Jack was born May 9, 1939, in Bloomer, the son of Robert and Beulah (Sorenson) McVinnie. He served honorably in the U.S. Navy from January 7, 1957, to April of 1960. Jack worked for PDM Bridge for 38 ½ years.

On September 30, 1961, Jack married Joan C. Krumenauer at St. Bridget's Catholic Church in the town of Seymour. Jack was a member of Holy Ghost Church.

Jack worked very hard his entire life, and sacrificed his own well being to support and provide for his family. He was always strong and supportive, and he never complained, even when faced with long and difficult challenges.

Jack was a very gregarious man. He loved to sit and share stories, and tell a corny joke, with everyone he crossed paths with.

Jack truly was a "jack-of-all-trades". He was always willing to offer his time and skills to help out his neighbors and friends, whenever there was a job that needed to be done.

Jack is survived by one son, David McVinnie of Chippewa Falls; one sister, Jean (Mike) Schymanski of Chippewa Falls; sister-in-law, Judy McVinnie of Chippewa Falls; many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.

Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Joan on November 14, 2021, his parents; two brothers: Willie, and Don McVinnie; and one sister, Eunice Crandall.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 18 at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Jesse Burish will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in St. Bridget's Cemetery in Seymour. Military rites will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.

Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.