James 'Jim' D. Palmberg

James "Jim" D. Palmberg, 77, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at his home after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.

He was born June 23, 1943, in Amery, Wis., to Carl and Hilfrey (Swanson) Palmberg. He graduated from Amery High School, class of 1961.

Jim enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served honorably from 1961-64.

Following his honorable discharge from the military, Jim worked at Fabritech in Amery, where he met the love of his life, Connie Severson. The two were united in marriage July 31, 1966, in Cumberland.

They resided in Frederic, where Jim worked at Bremer Bank. They moved to Chippewa Falls in 1988, where Jim worked for Indianhead Insurance until his retirement.

Jim loved watching all sports, and hardly missed any of his grandchildren's sporting events or dance recitals. He also coached both of his son's sports as they were growing up. He and Connie enjoyed traveling and went on several trips, including Europe, Alaska, and many visits to Branson, Mo. Family will cherish many memories of camping together. He also enjoyed going to Bresina's for coffee and to shake dice.

He will be dearly missed by his wife, Connie, of Chippewa Falls; sons, Robert (Debra) of Holmen, Douglas (Heidi) of Chippewa Falls; sisters, Lila (Jerry) Carlson of Amery, Sandra Korsbon of Chanhassen, Minn.; grandchildren, Devin, Kyle Jason, Emma and Isaac; in-laws, Bonnie (Will) Olson of St. Cloud, Minn., Sherry (Milt) Burton of Lynchburg, Ohio, Larry Severson, Linda Severson, both of Cumberland, Tammi (Bob) Stodola of Bennett, Tracy Severson of Cumberland; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother-in-law, Jerry Korsbon.

A committal service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at the Northern Wisconsin Veteran Memorial Cemetery in Spooner. All are welcome to a luncheon following the service, at Veterans Memorial Park in Rice Lake. Maps will be available at the service.

The service will be webcast-ed on the funeral home website at www.pedersonvolker.com/obituary/James-Palmberg.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated and may go to the Cancer Research Institute in his name.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.