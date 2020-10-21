James Dennis Bauer Jr.

EAU CLAIRE -- James Dennis Bauer Jr., 38, of Eau Claire passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at St. Marys Hospital in Rochester, Minn., after succumbing to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

James was born May 5, 1982, in Eau Claire. He attended Badger High School in Lake Geneva, Wis., and went on to join the U.S. Marine Corps. James devoted himself to the Marines from Jan. 3, 2000 to Feb. 12, 2008, serving as a Sergeant (E-5) and was a CH-53, I level T-64 turbo-shaft jet engine mechanic. He had two successful tours to Iraq. The first was in 2003 and the second in 2005. During his time in the Corps, James became a CDI (collateral duty inspector) for the T-64 jet engine and served time on the USS Iwo Jima. James successfully completed every mission that he was involved in resulting in the following awards: Three Marine good conduct medals, two Combat action ribbons, Iraq campaign medal, two Sea service deployment ribbons, National defense service medal. Humanitarian service medal, Global war on terrorism expeditionary medal, Navy battle E ribbon, Navy unit commendation, two Meritorious mast, Certificate of commendation, two letters of appreciation, he shot expert three times with the M16A2 service rifle.

After fulfilling his time in the Marine Corps, James moved back to Eau Claire, where he met and married his wife, Alissa Kay Estenson, Nov. 14, 2009. James joined the Laborers Union Local 268, for many years before transferring to the Carpenters Union Local 1074. He spent the majority of his career with Miron Construction.

James was extremely passionate about the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. James enjoyed riding motorcycles with his club brothers, in the Black Pistons Motorcycle Club and the Outlaws Motorcycle Club.

James is survived by his wife Alissa K Bauer; three daughters, Ashlynne Bauer-Leidig, Breanne and Addelynne Bauer; a son, Hunter Bauer; and a ste son, Colton Ingram; his dad, James Bauer Sr. (Kathy Brice); mom, Debbie (Joseph) Schlozen; sister, Ashley (John) Vos; and niece, Kate Vos; in-laws, David (Janet) Estenson; sister-in-law, Stacy Estenson; James is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins, and numerous friends.

James was preceded in death by his grandparents, Alphonse and Eunice Bauer; Grover and Marguerite Massie; uncles, Alphonse Bauer, Ronald Bauer, Gerald Bauer; an aunt, Darlene Falkner; and his beloved dog, Harley.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in James's honor to Trinity Equestrian Center located in Eau Claire County. www.trinity-ec.com.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Smith Funeral Chapel in Eau Claire.