James "Jim" Dugal

James "Jim" Dugal, 53, of Cadott, WI passed Friday, December 3, 2021.A graveside service will take place on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 4:00 PM at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Cemetery with Deacon Ned Willkom officiating. Then, a joyous Celebration of Life party with pizza and refreshments will be held between 5:00-10:00 PM at the Half-Way Bar on 319 N Main Street in Cadott. Please bring pictures of Jim and your stories to share. For those unable to attend, your photos and memories of Jim are appreciated and can be sent to dan/@rdbu.com. Guests are asked to use social distancing precautions at the celebration.

Jim was the first of three children born on March 27, 1968, to Ginny and Peter Dugal. Jim graduated from Cadott High School in 1986. In 1989 Jim began his career in the construction industry becoming a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 139. Starting as an apprentice in Local 139, Jim would become a respected Journeyman Operator in the construction industry spending most of his career working on pipelines. His hard work and dedication earned him a reputation as one of the best equipment operators in the industry. He worked for decades as an excavator and occasionally an instructor across the USA for Murphy Bros. and Precision Pipeline. Jim's work even took him to the Ivory Coast in Africa for two years in the 1990's.

Five years ago, Jim sustained a head injury from a severe car accident that dramatically changed his life. The injury made every-day tasks and problem-solving difficult. The injury caused him anxiety and a losing battle with alcoholism. The family extends a big "thankyou" to the countless friends who supported Jim during these tough times. Jim is now resting in peace. He is greatly missed by family and friends.

Jim is survived by his brother in Fort Collins, CO, Dan Dugal and Dan's wife Amanda; five year-old nephew Michael Finch-Dugal, and his sister Holly Dugal of Minneapolis. Jim was preceded in death by his long-time love Andrea DeBeir in 2020; Mother in 2021; Father in 2017, half-brother Dennis Dugal in 1995 and faithful Chocolate Lab Max in 2021.