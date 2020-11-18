James 'Jim' Knorn

ROBERTS, Wis. -- James "Jim" Knorn, 66, of Roberts left this world Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Jim was born March 5, 1954, in the town of Chippewa Falls. He was the son of Paul and Malinda (Boos) Knorn.

Jim is survived by his wife, Patricia (Haar) Knorn; children, Sarah Knorn, Keri Knorn, Brad (Becky Luedke) Thoennes, Jodi (Corey) Janssen, and Chris Thoennes; grandchildren, Hailey, Dominick and Hazel; brothers, Walter Knorn and Edward Knorn; sisters, Janet Schaumberg, Ann (Galen) Teerink and Rosetta Knorn; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister-in-law, Karen Knorn.

Due to COVID-19, there will be a private funeral service for immediate family at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at the Church of Notre Dame, in Chippewa Falls. There will be a visitation from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church.

