ROBERTS, Wis. -- James "Jim" Knorn, 66, of Roberts left this world Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Jim was born March 5, 1954, in the town of Chippewa Falls. He was the son of Paul and Malinda (Boos) Knorn.

Jim is survived by his wife, Patricia (Haar) Knorn; children, Sarah Knorn, Keri Knorn, Brad (Becky Luedke) Thoennes, Jodi (Corey) Janssen, and Chris Thoennes; grandchildren, Hailey, Dominick and Hazel; brothers, Walter Knorn and Edward Knorn; sisters, Janet Schaumberg, Ann (Galen) Teerink and Rosetta Knorn; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister-in-law, Karen Knorn.

Due to COVID-19, there will be a private funeral service for immediate family at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at the Church of Notre Dame, in Chippewa Falls. There will be a visitation from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church.

Arrangements were entrusted to Swedberg-Taylor Funeral Home, Webster, Wis. To view the complete obituary, and leave online condolences for the family, please visit www.swedberg-taylor.com.


Published by The Chippewa Herald on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Church of Notre Dame
, Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin
Nov
30
Service
11:00a.m.
Church of Notre Dame
, Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin
