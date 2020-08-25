James K. Mitchell

James K. Mitchell, 70, of Chippewa Falls, town of Eagle Point, died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

Jim was born July 17, 1950, in Chippewa Falls, the son of Wilmer "Butch" and Rosemary (Geissler) Mitchell.

Jim served in the U.S. Army from 1971 and was honorably discharged in 1973.

On May 12, 1973, Jim married Anne Faschingbauer at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Bloomer.

Jim worked for Tri-City Concrete for many years and retired from the Carpenters Union.

Jim was a member of Notre Dame Church.

Jim loved ice fishing, the Brewers, Badgers, and Packers, traveling, the four wheeling club, and was always joking around and really enjoyed visiting with people, no matter where he was.

Jim is survived by his loving wife, Anne; one daughter, Amber Mitchell of Chippewa Falls; five brothers, Richard (Cheryl) of Holcombe, Daniel (Debbie) of Bloomer, Joel (Denise) of Oakdale, Minn., Brian (Ann) of Bloomer and Gary (Diane) of Colfax; five sisters, Mary Kaye (William) Mauel of Eagle Lake, Minn., Janet (Dave) Tschida of White Bear Lake, Minn., Paula (Todd) Meinen of Chippewa Falls, Karla Mitchell of Chetek and Lisa Mitchell of Woodbury, Minn.; and two grandchildren, Micah and Jayden.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, John and Mark Mitchell.

A celebration of life service will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Bresina's Hometown Bar in Tilden. Please wear your favorite sports apparel. Inurnment will be in St. Peter's Cemetery in Tilden.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

