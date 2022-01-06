James Vincent Sherman

James Vincent Sherman, Jr., 80, passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022 in Rock Hill.

Born in Saint Paul, MN, Jim was the son of the late James Vincent Sherman, Sr. and the late Mary Ellen Enright Sherman. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Solie. Jim proudly served in the United States Air Force and lived in Brookfield, WI with his wife of 51 years, Constance Heims Sherman, prior to moving to Fort Mill, SC in 2020. Jim's love and dedication to his family was a driving force throughout his life. He spent many weekends coaching his sons' youth sports teams and, in recent years, was happiest when surrounded by his three grandchildren. Jim's other passion in life was golf and he could often be found on the golf course or the driving range.

Jim is survived by his wife, Constance Sherman; two sons: Patrick James Sherman of Brookfield, WI and Matthew James (Meagan) Sherman of York, SC; three grandchildren: Laurel, James and Cian Sherman; five brothers: Terry, John (Evelyn), Mark, Gregory (Trudy), and Michael Sherman; a sister, Mary (James) Flanagan; many nephews and nieces.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Wisconsin.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Sherman's name to Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 or woundedwarriorproject.org.

Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is serving the Sherman family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.