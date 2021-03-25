Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Chippewa Herald
The Chippewa Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Raymond Theirl
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021

James Raymond Theirl

ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- James Raymond Theirl passed away at home in St. Louis Monday, March 22, 2021. James "Jim" was born in 1928, in Chippewa Falls.

He was the beloved husband of Bernadine Anne Theirl (Johnson), who preceded him in death in 2008. Jim was cherished by his seven children, Jill (Tom) Saunders of St. Louis, Mo., William Theirl of Spokane, Wash., John Theirl of Dallas, Texas, Susan Theirl (David Hann) of Corvallis, Ore., Kathy Sallis of St. Louis, David (Crystal) Theirl of Athol, Idaho, and Mary (Mark McDonald) Rodas of Lake Arrowhead, Calif. Jim loved to travel around the country to visit with each of them and their families, including 16 grandchildren, Jennifer, Chrissy, Molly, Casey, Emily, Kristopher, Brooke, Jeremy, Carl, Samantha, Matthew, Shannon, Lindsay, James, Rachael and Joey. Jim also enjoyed his eight great-grandchildren.

Jim served in the U.S. Army for two years before marrying Anne, the love of his life, and attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Throughout his career as an electrical engineer, Jim was devoted to his family. He always had the interest and energy to spend time with his kids, creating great memories along the way. Because of his intelligence and range of interests, after retirement from GE, Jim worked as a realtor, teacher, and water resource engineer. He also took flying lessons and regularly volunteered in the community.

Jim will be greatly missed. A private family memorial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a commemorative gift to the Missouri Botanical Garden (support.missouribotanicalgarden.org).



Published by The Chippewa Herald on Mar. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
One of the wisest people I´ve ever met, and so kind. He was so nice to be around, he is everything a man, a father, grandfather, husband, and so on, should be. He was the best of us and I will will always cherish his memories.
Kristopher Theirl
April 9, 2021
Thoughts and prayers to a wonderful man and his family. RIP Mr. Theirl.
Anonymous
March 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results