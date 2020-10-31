James Wallace Sundet

James Wallace Sundet, 75, of Chippewa Falls, town of Lafayette, died suddenly and unexpectedly Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Odenton, Md.

He is survived by his wife, Carol (nee Hamann) of Chippewa Falls; brother-in-law, Clifford (Dorothy) Hamann of Round Lake, Minn.; and many wonderful neighbors, coworkers and dear friends.

A celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date. Service information and full obituary will be in the local newspapers, on the funeral home website and on facebook.

