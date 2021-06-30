James "Jim" or "Abe""A. Welk

ELK MOUND - James "Jim" or "Abe" A. Welk, 80, of Elk Mound, WI passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.

He was born in Menomonie, WI on June 27, 1940, a son of Gene and Mildred (Hintzman) Welk. Jim married Patricia Goss, with whom he had three children. He later married Mary Lou Stang, with whom he also shared three children.

Jim worked at Local Roofing for 40 years. He enjoyed fast-pitch softball, golfing, fishing, hunting, dart ball, bowling, camping, stock car racing, helping people, volunteering at church and watching the Brewers and Packers.

Jim is survived by his children: David (Cindy) Welk, Shawn "Sam" Simonson, Rhonda "Ronnie" Ackerman, Randy VanDenHeuvel and Rebecca (Chris) VanDenHeuvel; son-in-law, Rick Lind; 11 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings: Keith Welk, Linda (John) Rasmusson, Nancy Olson, Pat Wackershauser and Janet (Steve) Saxton; sister-in-law, Kay Welk; several nieces, nephews and cousins; special friends: Little Joe and Faith Siler.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou; parents; daughter, Jodi Lind; and brothers, Donald Welk and Tommy Welk, and sister Kathryn Welk.

Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Plymouth United Church of Christ, 2010 Moholt Drive in Eau Claire with Pastor David Huber officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Inurnment will be held in Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.

