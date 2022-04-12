Janet M. Webber

CHIPPEWA FALLS - Janet M. Webber, 85, of Chippewa Falls, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, April 9, 2022, surrounded by her loving family and under the care of St. Joseph's Hospice.

Janet was born March 15, 1937, in Peabody, Massachusetts, to George and Marie (Sigman) Willis. She married Richard Webber on September 3, 1954, at McCord Air Force Base, Tacoma, WA. They were united in marriage for 67 years.

She enjoyed sewing, crafting, quilting, gardening, and her extensive volunteer work over the years which included serving as a hostess for the Senior Center bus tours in Vista, CA, being a mentor/big sister at the Chippewa Falls Middle School, Spirit of Christmas, delivering Meals on Wheels and Agnes' Table.

Janet loved birds and will be fondly remembered for her melodic whistling.

Janet is survived by her husband, Richard; children: Debra Anacleto of Vista, CA, Rodney (Ann) Webber of Torrance, CA and Joanne (Dan) Faschingbauer of Chippewa Falls; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sisters: Joanne Herbel and Judy (Richard) Cervantes; brothers: Richard (Nancy) Willis and Gary Willis; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Michael Webber; and brothers: Roger and Ronnie Willis.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls with Rev. Eddie Crise officiating. Interment will be at the Northern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner. Visitation will be held at the church that morning starting at 10:00 AM.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the HSHS St. Joseph's Hospice Team for the compassionate and loving care they provided.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Joseph's Hospice, 2661 County Highway I, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.