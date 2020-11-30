Janice 'Jan' Marie (Jones) Sazama

THE VILLAGES, Fla. -- Janice "Jan" Marie (Jones) Sazama, 67, of The Villages, formerly of Chippewa Falls, died suddenly and unexpectedly Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.

She was born May 5, 1953, to Raymond and Violet (Zwirchitz) Jones. She grew up in Merrill and Eau Claire and graduated from Eau Claire North High School in 1971.

After high school, Jan married Patrick D. Bischel and had two wonderful daughters, Rebecca (Becky) and Christie.

On Aug. 31, 2002, she married William "Wijo" J. Sazama. He was the love of her life and she was devoted to him for the last 18 years. From the day they married her love for him never wavered. Following their retirement, they enjoyed winters in The Villages and summers in Chippewa Falls.

"She was the best darn mom and homemaker in the world." Jan was an amazing wife, mother, stepmother, grandmother, and stepgrandmother. Jan relished spending time with family and friends, golfing, bowling, birthday club, cookie exchanges, volunteering, traveling, and playing Mahjong. She never hesitated to fly to Minnesota or Wisconsin, to spend time with her grandchildren, for their school concerts, First Communions, band concerts, dance recitals and sporting events. She made her husband, children, sons-in-law, grandchildren, stepchildren, stepgrandchildren, and siblings, feel like they were the center of her universe. Her Catholic faith was the center of her life and she lived her faith daily with her positive attitude and compassion to all those around her. She was a rock for so many people, family, and friends, when they experienced trials and tribulations, or if someone just needed daily affirmations. She emanated endless love and empathy and was the eternal optimist.

She is survived by her husband, Wijo of The Villages; two daughters, Becky (CJ) Bast of Neenah, Wis., Christie (Joel) Havlicek of Shakopee, Minn.; three stepchildren, Annalise (Cooper) Butler of St. Louis Park, Minn., Janese Sazama of Eau Claire, Alex (Jenna) Sazama of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren, Caden Bast, Olivia Bast, Keira Bast, Carter Havlicek, Bennett Havlicek, Emery Sazama, Ella Havlicek, Cass Butler, Sloane Butler; siblings, Joy (Jeff) Biniok, Ronald (Karen) Jones, Sandra (Mark) Walter, Pamela Jones, Ann (Patrick) Belongia, Michelle (Dale) Bronstad; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her nephew, Brian Jochum.

A memorial Mass will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Chippewa Falls, with Fr. Justin Kizewski officiating. Masks are required for the safety of all attendees.

Interment will be at a later date at the Chapel of Hope Mausoleum in Chippewa Falls.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls. Masks are required for the safety of all attendees.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to McDonell Area Catholic Schools, Holy Ghost Catholic Church or Chippewa Falls YMCA Annual/Strong Kids Campaign.

The service will be live streamed on the funeral home website at www.pedersonvolker.com/obituary/Janice-Sazama. It will also be webcast on the funeral home website if you are unable to attend the live stream.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.

Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.