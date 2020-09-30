Jason Krucas

CADOTT -- Jason Krucas, of Cadott died peacefully in his home surrounded by his family Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.

He was born in Waukesha, Wis., Sept. 21, 1961, and spent his childhood in Racine, Wis. Jason joined the Navy after high school and was stationed near Denver, Colo. His first two children, Jessica and Tiffany, were born during this time, and his third, Jeremy, was born a few years later.

Shortly after returning to Racine, Jason met the love of his life, Julie. They married on July 1, 1983, and moved to Madison, Wis., where they had their two children together, Tyler and Allison. They eventually moved to Cadott, in 1994 and purchased the house and land where they would build their life and raise their kids. Jason loved his house in the woods, and he poured his heart and soul into making it a place he and his family could call home.

Jason had an impact on everyone and everything he came in contact with. Most will remember him for his enthusiastic and generous nature. He was always up to talk, regardless of the topic, and he was at his happiest when spending time with his family and friends. Jason loved kids and animals, and they always reciprocated those feelings. He will be sorely missed by all who loved him, but his spirit will live on in the hearts of his family and friends and in the land and communities that he lovingly tended.

Jason is survived by his wife, Julie; children, Tiffany (Jeff) Lowman, Tyler (Alex) Krucas, and Allison (Pat) Peterson; his grandkids, Noah (Carly), Tattyana, Hope, Jude, Arlo, CJ, Tricia, Zendaya, Sheamus, Michael, Jack, and Lavan; and his close friend, Tom Paff Jr. He is also survived by his father, James Krucas; his brothers, Blaise, Dean, Jay, and Garry; and his sisters, Carla, Jeanette, Faith, and Colleen. He was preceded in death by his children, Jessica and Jeremy; and his mother, Carol.

A special thank you goes out to everyone who supported Jason and his family in his final months, especially the Hospice Team at St. Joseph's Hospital. All who were a part of this support network eased the hardship of his passing for both him and his loved ones. Words cannot express our gratitude for everything you have done.

A private celebration of life for close friends and family will be held in the coming weeks. For details, please contact Julie, Alli, or Tyler. Flowers may be sent to 25588 155th Ave., Cadott, WI.

Arrangements are handled by Leiser Funeral Home in Cadott.