Jeanne M. Eckert

CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI - Jeanne M. Eckert, 56, of Chippewa Falls, town of LaFayette, died Thursday, March 31, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her family under the care of St. Joseph's Hospice.

Jeanne was born November 4, 1965 in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Joseph and Karen (Chapman) Pecka. She graduated from McDonell High School in 1984 and UWEC with a degree in Chemistry.

On May 3, 1996, Jeanne married Anthony Eckert in Eau Claire and worked as an internal auditor for Nestle Corporation. She was a member of Holy Ghost Church.

Jeanne loved fishing, cooking, gardening and wine. She loved watching her birds and dogs. She was a very loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend.

Jeanne is survived by her husband, Tony; one daughter, Bailey (Daniel) Thorgerson of Wheeler; her mother, Karen Pecka of Chippewa Falls; two brothers: John (Tracey) Pecka of Chippewa Falls and Jason (Dana) Pecka of Cadott; and other relatives and friends.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Pecka in 1997.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Thursday, April 7, at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. Interment will be in Pleasant Valley in the township of Bloomer.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at 12:00 Noon on Thursday, April 7, at the church.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com